Connections: Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb

We sit down with Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb. He and members of the Assembly Minority conference are pressing Democratic colleagues to pass two bills* that they say would strengthen oversight in state economic development programs. This comes with less than two weeks left in the legislative session.

We talk with Kolb about his priorities as the session ends, and he answers our questions and yours.

*NYS Procurement Integrity Act: A.6355-A (Peoples-Stokes)/S.3984-A (DeFrancisco)

Database of Deals (Schimminger): A.8175-A/S.6613-B (Croci)