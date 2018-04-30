Connections: "Take it Down" campaign calls for new artwork for Dentzel Carousel

After being on display for more than 100 years, a panel featuring racial “pickaninny” artwork was removed from the Dentzel Carousel in Charlotte, and now leaders of the campaign behind the removal of that panel are asking members of the community to help design a permanent replacement.

The “Take it Down” campaign is calling on local artists to submit designs of a black panther — a symbol of elegance and strength in the black community. Campaign leaders are also sponsoring a series of discussions on racial justice, using the artwork as a way to generate conversations about structural racism.

Our guests discuss their mission, what we can learn from the panel, and how local artists can get involved with the new project. In studio: