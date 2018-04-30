Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: "Take it Down" campaign calls for new artwork for Dentzel Carousel
After being on display for more than 100 years, a panel featuring racial “pickaninny” artwork was removed from the Dentzel Carousel in Charlotte, and now leaders of the campaign behind the removal of that panel are asking members of the community to help design a permanent replacement.
The “Take it Down” campaign is calling on local artists to submit designs of a black panther — a symbol of elegance and strength in the black community. Campaign leaders are also sponsoring a series of discussions on racial justice, using the artwork as a way to generate conversations about structural racism.
Our guests discuss their mission, what we can learn from the panel, and how local artists can get involved with the new project. In studio:
- Minister Clifford Florence, president of Faith Community Alliance
- Kathryn Murano-Santos, senior director for collections and exhibits and the Rochester Museum & Science Center
- Howard Eagle, member of the Take It Down Planning Committee and Movement for Anti-Racist Ministry & Action