Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The value of early childhood education

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 5, 2018 at 2:50 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Gates Public Library and the Westside Family YMCA have partnered to offer a new preschool program for children in the district. Gates Chili does offer university pre-K, but based on a lottery system. In the three years prior to this school year, the district was unable to accommodate every family that requested preschool. That changed in the 2017-2018 school year, after the district worked to expand its program.

Both efforts emphasize the value education and childcare leaders place on early childhood education. This hour, we discuss learning outcomes for young children who attend preschool programs, and the accessibility of those programs in our area. Our guests:

Arts & Life education libraries
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Megan Mack
