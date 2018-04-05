Connections: The value of early childhood education

The Gates Public Library and the Westside Family YMCA have partnered to offer a new preschool program for children in the district. Gates Chili does offer university pre-K, but based on a lottery system. In the three years prior to this school year, the district was unable to accommodate every family that requested preschool. That changed in the 2017-2018 school year, after the district worked to expand its program.

Both efforts emphasize the value education and childcare leaders place on early childhood education. This hour, we discuss learning outcomes for young children who attend preschool programs, and the accessibility of those programs in our area. Our guests: