Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Should del Lago receive a state bailout?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 2, 2018 at 2:29 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Upstate New York’s newest casino had a weak first year, based on revenue. But the operators of del Lago say that it’s because their competitors have an unfair advantage. They’re asking New York State for help. Critics call it out a bailout request after only one year in business.

We discuss what’s going on at del Lago, and in the Upstate New York casino landscape.

  • Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research
  • Bill Johnson, former mayor of Rochester, and founder and CEO of Strategic Community Intervention
  • Jeff Shipley, president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
