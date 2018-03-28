Connections: How architecture and urban design can address climate change

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

By Megan Mack
March 28, 2018
Does Rochester have to consider climate change or environmental sustainability when designing its urban spaces? That question has a more obvious answer in places like Miami Beach, where climate change is already impacting where people can live, and how. But what about Rochester? What does sustainability mean here, especially when we think about our urban spaces? 

The Community Design Center of Rochester is getting ready for their next event in the Reshaping Rochester series, and they have a designer with a distinguished and somewhat unusual resume. Mark Dawson is one of just eleven national members for the American Society of Landscape Architects' blue ribbon panel on climate change. He's in Rochester to discuss the evolution of civic parks and open space design over the last several decades.

We sit down with Dawson to discuss trends in urban design, how architects can respond to climate change, and more. In studio:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
