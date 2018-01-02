Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The future of CHIP
What is going on with CHIP? The Children's Health Insurance Program has been widely discussed as a potential victim of budget cuts in Washington. What exactly is CHIP, and whom does it serve? What kind of impact should we expect if the program is cut?
The Washington Post and NPR have tried to lay out the particulars, dispel myths, and explain what kind of timeline the program is on. Meanwhile, celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel have taken up the cause, saying that millions of special-needs children are at risk.
We break it down with our guests:
- Dr. Elizabeth Murray, assistant professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children's Hospital
- Dr. Steve Cook, associate professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children's Hospital