Connections: Combating the bullying epidemic

A number of recent incidents involving students being bullied has once again pushed the epidemic into national headlines. The video of an 11-year-old bullying victim in Tennessee went viral after his mother posted it to Facebook. In the video, Keaton Jones describes how his classmates called him ugly, poured milk on him, and shoved food down his clothes. This comes after 13 year old Rosalie Avila of California and 10 year old Ashawnty Davis of Colorado took their own lives after their families say they were bullied.

Why do kids bully other kids? And what will it take to combat this epidemic? Our guests help us understand the impacts of bullying, and we explore the research and methods behind anti-bullying efforts. Our guests: