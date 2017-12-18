© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Combating the bullying epidemic

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published December 18, 2017 at 3:35 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A number of recent incidents involving students being bullied has once again pushed the epidemic into national headlines. The video of an 11-year-old bullying victim in Tennessee went viral after his mother posted it to Facebook. In the video, Keaton Jones describes how his classmates called him ugly, poured milk on him, and shoved food down his clothes. This comes after 13 year old Rosalie Avila of California and 10 year old Ashawnty Davis of Colorado took their own lives after their families say they were bullied.

Why do kids bully other kids? And what will it take to combat this epidemic? Our guests help us understand the impacts of bullying, and we explore the research and methods behind anti-bullying efforts. Our guests:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
