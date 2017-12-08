Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The stories behind "The Night Before Christmas," and Monopoly
It's a pair of whodunits! We discuss the true stories behind a couple iconic things around the holidays, and they are not what they appear.
We hear the creation stories of the poem, "The Night Before Christmas," and the board game, Monopoly. Our guests:
- Carlo De Vito, author of Inventing Santa Claus
- Mary Pilon, author of The Monopolists