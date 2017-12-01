Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author David Osborne on "Reinventing America's Schools"
In his book, Reinventing America’s Schools, author David Osborne argues that we should treat every public school like a charter school. He suggests an emphasis on autonomy, accountability of performance, diversity in school design, and parental choice. Osborne is in Rochester to meet with school leaders to discuss his ideas for the future of education, but first, he joins us Connections.