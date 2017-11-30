Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How the GOP's tax plan would impact graduate students
Last week, we heard from Congressman Tom Reed on why he wants the GOP tax plan to pass; today we hear from some who oppose it. Grad students in particular are concerned that it will balloon their expenses, blocking their career paths. And in Rochester, a bipartisan coalition of mayors and supervisors spoke about their concerns.
We get their perspective on who will be impacted, and how.
- Scott O'Neil, University of Rochester graduate student
- Helen Davies, University of Rochester graduate student
- Bill Moehle, supervisor for the town of Brighton