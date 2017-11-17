© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The costs and benefits of charter schools

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 17, 2017 at 6:18 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What are your thoughts on charter schools? That question garners many different answers, and it is one of the most polarizing subjects we can discuss on the program. This hour, we preview a documentary called Backpack Full of Cash. It will be screened at The Little Theatre on November 30, and it explores how different cities have privatized their schools, and the impact that move had on their public schools.

This hour, we discuss the costs and benefits of charter schools, the impact on public school funding, and how to create schools that work well for all students. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
