Connections: The costs and benefits of charter schools

What are your thoughts on charter schools? That question garners many different answers, and it is one of the most polarizing subjects we can discuss on the program. This hour, we preview a documentary called Backpack Full of Cash. It will be screened at The Little Theatre on November 30, and it explores how different cities have privatized their schools, and the impact that move had on their public schools.

This hour, we discuss the costs and benefits of charter schools, the impact on public school funding, and how to create schools that work well for all students. Our guests: