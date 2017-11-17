Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The costs and benefits of charter schools
What are your thoughts on charter schools? That question garners many different answers, and it is one of the most polarizing subjects we can discuss on the program. This hour, we preview a documentary called Backpack Full of Cash. It will be screened at The Little Theatre on November 30, and it explores how different cities have privatized their schools, and the impact that move had on their public schools.
This hour, we discuss the costs and benefits of charter schools, the impact on public school funding, and how to create schools that work well for all students. Our guests:
- Shawgi Tell, associate professor of education at Nazareth College
- Dena Swanson, associate professor of counseling and human development at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
- Anna Hall, chief operating officer for Uncommon Schools - Rochester Prep
- Duncan Kirkwood, Western New York advocacy manager for Northeast Charter Schools Network