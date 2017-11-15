Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The benefits of birth control as medication
A family doctor in Washington, D.C. recently wrote a piece for the Federalist entitled "Stop Denying Science, Birth Control Isn't Necessary for Women's Health." The piece has led to backlash among the medical community, with doctors saying there is well-established evidence of the benefits of birth control as medication.
We discuss the science with one of the most outspoken women's health advocates in the country, Dr. Jen Gunter, along with two local doctors. Our guests:
- Dr. Jen Gunter, M.D., San Francisco Bay area OB/GYN
- Dr. Tara Gellasch, M.D., chief of medicine at United Memorial Medical Center
- Dr. Sarah Betstadt, M.D., associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center