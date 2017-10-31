Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester City Council candidate Anthony Giordano
Throughout the campaign season, Connections has offered voters the chance to hear candidates at length. We believe in equal time. In this segment, we have a short conversation with Green Party City Council candidate Anthony Giordano.