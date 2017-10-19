Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The future of reading
How is technology changing the way that we read? And how is social media changing how we tell stories? These are questions that will be addressed at an upcoming symposium hosted by the Monroe County Library System.
We discuss how emerging technology and trends will impact the future of reading, and how to make this kind of technology available to all readers. Our guests:
- Bob Scheffel, librarian at the Central Library and member of the Emerging Technology Committee at the Monroe County Library System
- Erika Linke, associate dean of University Libraries at Carnegie Mellon University, and co-chair of the American Library Association Digital Content Working Group
- Eric Hellman, president of the Free EBook Foundation
- Greg Benoit, director of the Gates Public Library