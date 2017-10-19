© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: The future of reading

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 19, 2017 at 2:52 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How is technology changing the way that we read? And how is social media changing how we tell stories? These are questions that will be addressed at an upcoming symposium hosted by the Monroe County Library System.

We discuss how emerging technology and trends will impact the future of reading, and how to make this kind of technology available to all readers. Our guests:

  • Bob Scheffel, librarian at the Central Library and member of the Emerging Technology Committee at the Monroe County Library System
  • Erika Linke, associate dean of University Libraries at Carnegie Mellon University, and co-chair of the American Library Association Digital Content Working Group
  • Eric Hellman, president of the Free EBook Foundation
  • Greg Benoit, director of the Gates Public Library

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
