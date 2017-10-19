Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Efforts to redevelop the Port of Rochester
The development of the Port of Rochester has been the subject of hot debate for more than 20 years – think Fast Ferry and the unsuccessful 2016 proposal for mixed-use housing and retail development. After a number of controversial attempts at revitalizing the area, the City of Rochester is back to the drawing board, and it’s seeking community input.
We talk about an upcoming event aimed at generating ideas to improve the port and surrounding areas, build up transportation near the waterfront, create year-round activities near the beach, and more. Our guests:
- Maria Furgiuele, executive director of the Community Design Center Rochester
- Molly Clifford, member of Rochester City Council
- Sue Roethel, chair of the Charlotte Charrette Day Steering Committee
- Mike May, member of the Charlotte Charrette Day History Committee