Connections: Efforts to redevelop the Port of Rochester

The development of the Port of Rochester has been the subject of hot debate for more than 20 years – think Fast Ferry and the unsuccessful 2016 proposal for mixed-use housing and retail development. After a number of controversial attempts at revitalizing the area, the City of Rochester is back to the drawing board, and it’s seeking community input.

We talk about an upcoming event aimed at generating ideas to improve the port and surrounding areas, build up transportation near the waterfront, create year-round activities near the beach, and more. Our guests: