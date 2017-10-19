© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Efforts to redevelop the Port of Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 19, 2017 at 2:46 PM EDT
The development of the Port of Rochester has been the subject of hot debate for more than 20 years – think Fast Ferry and the unsuccessful 2016 proposal for mixed-use housing and retail development. After a number of controversial attempts at revitalizing the area, the City of Rochester is back to the drawing board, and it’s seeking community input.

We talk about an upcoming event aimed at generating ideas to improve the port and surrounding areas, build up transportation near the waterfront, create year-round activities near the beach, and more. Our guests:

  • Maria Furgiuele, executive director of the Community Design Center Rochester
  • Molly Clifford, member of Rochester City Council
  • Sue Roethel, chair of the Charlotte Charrette Day Steering Committee
  • Mike May, member of the Charlotte Charrette Day History Committee

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
