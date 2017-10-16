Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Rochester City Council, part 7
Can Rochester lure Amazon? What's the best way to improve city schools? Those are just some of the questions facing the next City Council, and we sit down with three more of the candidates:
- Andrew Hollister, Republican and Reform Parties
- Pam Davis, Working Families Party
- Matt Juda, Working Families and Women's Equality Parties