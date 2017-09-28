© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Winners of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council (CC candidates, part 6)

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published September 28, 2017 at 3:51 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We sit down with four of the winners in the recent Democratic primary for Rochester City Council. If history is any guide, these candidates will be members of City Council in 2018, and they will have a lot to say about a number of significant issues facing the city.

We talk to them about where they stand on a number of those issues, including police accountability, the future of Parcel 5, transportation in Rochester, and more. In studio:

Tags

Arts & LifeRochester City Council1
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More