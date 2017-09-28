Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Winners of the Democratic primary for Rochester City Council (CC candidates, part 6)
We sit down with four of the winners in the recent Democratic primary for Rochester City Council. If history is any guide, these candidates will be members of City Council in 2018, and they will have a lot to say about a number of significant issues facing the city.
We talk to them about where they stand on a number of those issues, including police accountability, the future of Parcel 5, transportation in Rochester, and more. In studio: