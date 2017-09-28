Connections: Examining the “Rochester accent” and the evolution of language

What exactly is the Rochester accent? Can you spot it when you hear it? Do you think you have a Rochester accent?

A University of Rochester professor is studying the accent to further explain what it is and how it came to be. It all fits into a much broader conversation about language: how it evolves; how age, class, and social networks can foster linguistic changes; and how language can help us understand how we differ from one another.

This is a show for (and read this in your best Rochester accent) your aunt with the hat, your mom and her cat… and maybe you! Our guests: