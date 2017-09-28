Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Examining the “Rochester accent” and the evolution of language
What exactly is the Rochester accent? Can you spot it when you hear it? Do you think you have a Rochester accent?
A University of Rochester professor is studying the accent to further explain what it is and how it came to be. It all fits into a much broader conversation about language: how it evolves; how age, class, and social networks can foster linguistic changes; and how language can help us understand how we differ from one another.
This is a show for (and read this in your best Rochester accent) your aunt with the hat, your mom and her cat… and maybe you! Our guests:
- Maya Abtahian, assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Rochester
- Jane Gatewood, vice provost for global engagement at the University of Rochester