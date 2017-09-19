Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: First-time City Council candidates share their experiences running for office
City Council in Rochester had a number of new faces running for seats this year, but they didn’t all win the Democratic primary. What happens when you take that jump for the first time and it doesn’t work out? Do you stay involved? Do you run again?
We talk to some of them about their experiences as first-time candidates, and what’s next. Our guests:
- Mary Lupien
- Shawn Dunwoody
- Dorian Hall
- Tom Hasman