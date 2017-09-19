© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: First-time City Council candidates share their experiences running for office

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 19, 2017 at 2:24 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

City Council in Rochester had a number of new faces running for seats this year, but they didn’t all win the Democratic primary. What happens when you take that jump for the first time and it doesn’t work out? Do you stay involved? Do you run again?

We talk to some of them about their experiences as first-time candidates, and what’s next. Our guests:

  • Mary Lupien
  • Shawn Dunwoody
  • Dorian Hall
  • Tom Hasman

Arts & LifeRochester City Council1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
