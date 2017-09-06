Connections: Addressing Rochester's problem with zombie homes

Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday that the City of Rochester will demolish 175 vacant homes. The issue of zombie properties and what to do about them has been a source of debate in the community. Mayor Warren says vacant homes become harbors for drug users, they aren't safe, and they bring down neighborhood morale and property values. She says it's time to take down those buildings and start fresh.

Some local organizations have different ideas about what to do. We talk to stakeholders about their thoughts on City Hall's plan. In studio:

*Note: We extended an invitation to representatives from the City of Rochester, but no one was available to participate.