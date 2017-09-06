Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Addressing Rochester's problem with zombie homes
Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday that the City of Rochester will demolish 175 vacant homes. The issue of zombie properties and what to do about them has been a source of debate in the community. Mayor Warren says vacant homes become harbors for drug users, they aren't safe, and they bring down neighborhood morale and property values. She says it's time to take down those buildings and start fresh.
Some local organizations have different ideas about what to do. We talk to stakeholders about their thoughts on City Hall's plan. In studio:
- Joe Di Fiore, president of City Roots Community Land Trust and board member for the Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition
- Julie Gelfand, member of Take Back the Land
- Theo Finn, president of the Greater Rochester Housing Partnership
*Note: We extended an invitation to representatives from the City of Rochester, but no one was available to participate.