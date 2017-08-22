Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Post-gaming the eclipse
Did you have an opportunity to catch Monday’s solar eclipse? If not, hang in there until 2024 or join us for this hour of post-gaming the event, where we'll share all the highlights. Our panelists discuss their eclipse-hunting experiences and the science behind the event. Our guests:
- David Meisel, distinguished professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Geneseo
- Brian Koberlein, senior lecturer of physics at RIT
- Dan Menelly, president and chief science officer for the Rochester Museum and Science Center
- Carrie Andrews, eclipse hunter