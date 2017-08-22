Connections: Post-gaming the eclipse

Did you have an opportunity to catch Monday’s solar eclipse? If not, hang in there until 2024 or join us for this hour of post-gaming the event, where we'll share all the highlights. Our panelists discuss their eclipse-hunting experiences and the science behind the event. Our guests:

David Meisel, distinguished professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Geneseo

Brian Koberlein, senior lecturer of physics at RIT

Dan Menelly, president and chief science officer for the Rochester Museum and Science Center

Carrie Andrews, eclipse hunter