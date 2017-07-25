Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The C.R.A.P. Test and helping students identify reliable sources
"C.R.A.P" is not the most appealing name for a test, but it is memorable. C.R.A.P. stands for Currency, Reliability/Relevance, Authority, and Purpose/Point of View. With all the talk of fake news, you might think that the test is new, but it was created about a decade ago and now teachers and librarians nationwide are using it to help students identify reliable sources of information.
Are we raising a generation that is better able to evaluate sources? Or are we in a permanent age of fake news? We answer those questions and learn about the test with our guests:
- Sarah White, adjunct professor of English at MCC and The College at Brockport
- Bob Berkman, business outreach librarian at the University of Rochester
- Jocie Kopfman, teaches the "Rights and Responsibilities" class in The Commons at The Harley School
- Lars Keulling, academic dean for The Harley School