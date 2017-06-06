Connections: Attending: Medicine, Mindfulness, and Humanity

Have you ever felt like your doctor had no time for you? Or that, when you finally had time with a doc, you felt rushed and unheard? Dr. Ron Epstein's new book aims to change all of that. It's called Attending: Medicine, Mindfulness, and Humanity. But what is mindfulness in a medical setting? Dr. Epstein says that the best doctors have it, and it allows them to connect with their patients in meaningful, human contexts. That's the difference between drumming through a routine, and listening long enough to realize that a shoulder pain might be something more sinister.

Dr. Epstein joins us to work through ways doctors can train themselves to be present, and connect with their patients -- raising the quality of care for everyone.