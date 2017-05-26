Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: When we just can't force ourselves to like great art
Are there some pieces of art that are universally considered great... but you just don't enjoy them? Of course there are. For Evan: most of Picasso's oeuvre. For Megan: The Beatles.
Brian Koppelman, co-creator of the hit series Billions, recently asked on social media for examples of great art that people just don't like very much. The answers sparked some heated debate, so we thought we'd recreate that discussion with our guests:
- Olivia Kim, owner of Olivia Kim Studio-Figure Sculpture
- David Timmons, tour manager and musician
- Reuben Tapp, artistic director of Maplewood Performing Arts Centre, and founding member of the Bronze Collective
- Jeff Spevak, music critic and arts reporter for the Democrat & Chronicle