© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Astrophysicist Adam Frank on the value of expertise

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 24, 2017 at 2:31 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Astrophysicist Adam Frank is fresh off the March for Science, and he's thinking about a lot of things related to this particular American moment. Why do so many Americans reject real expertise? Is the current administration going to do irrevocable damage in the battle against climate change? And how are scientists improving when it comes to recognizing the signs of intelligent life in the universe?

It's always a whirlwind conversation with one of science's great communicators, Adam Frank.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More