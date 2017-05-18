Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Seward's folly (the purchase of the Alaskan Territory)
2017 marks the sesquicentennial of Seward's Folly, aka the purchase of the Alaskan Territory from Russia. The Seward House Museum is celebrating by purchasing all of Siberia. Just kidding. But they've got a lot going on: a new Seward statue; museum tours; and a visit from the author of a new book about Seward's Folly. And it's a timely subject: the folly was known as the "deal done in the dark." That applies to any number of governmental actions in recent years.
Our guests:
- Jeff Ludwig, director of education for the Seward House Museum
- Lee Farrow, author of Seward's Folly