Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is Billy Joel the worst pop singer ever?
Is Billy Joel the worst pop artist of all time? Strange question, we know. But Slate writer Ron Rosenbaum wrote a piece, detailing two ideas. First, he explained why he believes Billy Joel is indeed the worst ever. Second, and more importantly, Rosenbaum makes the case for calling out bad art (of any genre) as a means to understanding what good art is. In other words, Rosenbaum pushes back against the idea that the only good art is whatever you like.
Is he right? And what's wrong with Allentown, anyway? Our guests:
- John Covach, director of the Institute for Popular Music at the University of Rochester
- Leah Stacy, media professor at Nazareth College and freelance theatre critic at City Newspaper