Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Art in turbulent times

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 19, 2017 at 3:02 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The art community has a role in helping all of us deal with turbulent times. That means different things to different people, of course, but right now in Rochester, that concept is on display: at the Memorial Art Gallery; in theaters; in dance communities like Borinquen. The theme for Borinquen's upcoming event is "Together We Dance / United We Soar." At the MAG, Jonathan Binstock says, "Art connects us all across time and geography," and he believes current exhibits exemplify this.

Our guests:

