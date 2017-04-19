Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Art in turbulent times
The art community has a role in helping all of us deal with turbulent times. That means different things to different people, of course, but right now in Rochester, that concept is on display: at the Memorial Art Gallery; in theaters; in dance communities like Borinquen. The theme for Borinquen's upcoming event is "Together We Dance / United We Soar." At the MAG, Jonathan Binstock says, "Art connects us all across time and geography," and he believes current exhibits exemplify this.
Our guests:
- Jonathan Binstock, director of the Memorial Art Gallery
- Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez, director of Borinquen Dance Theatre
- Ajani Jeffries, founder of GoldnRd Creative Agency
- Sage Cruz Field, artist and painter