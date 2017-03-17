Connections: A tribute to Bob Smith

Former WXXI host Bob Smith passed away Friday morning at the age of 63. Bob was the original host of WXXI’s midday talk show, 1370 Connection, for more than 25 years.

Every day, Bob led community-driven conversations on everything from education and the environment, to music, dance, arts, and culture. During his career, he interviewed a number of newsmakers and opinion leaders, including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Rudolph Giuliani, Mario Cuomo, Diane Rehm, Susan Stamberg, Dave Brubeck, and B.B. King.

This hour, we remember Bob's life and work, and reflect on his enduring legacy.