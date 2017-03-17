© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: A tribute to Bob Smith

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 17, 2017 at 3:40 PM EDT
Former WXXI host Bob Smith passed away Friday morning at the age of 63. Bob was the original host of WXXI’s midday talk show, 1370 Connection, for more than 25 years. 

Every day, Bob led community-driven conversations on everything from education and the environment, to music, dance, arts, and culture. During his career, he interviewed a number of newsmakers and opinion leaders, including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Rudolph Giuliani, Mario Cuomo, Diane Rehm, Susan Stamberg, Dave Brubeck, and B.B. King.

This hour, we remember Bob's life and work, and reflect on his enduring legacy.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
