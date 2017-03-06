Connections: Chuck Collins on his new book, "Born On Third Base"

Chuck Collins was 26 years old when he decided to give away his half-million-dollar family inheritance. He's the grandson of Oscar Mayer, and Chuck felt that he was getting too easy a ride through life.

In the several decades since then, Chuck has become a leading voice in debates about equality. That includes taxes, equal opportunity, privilege, and more. His new book is called Born On Third Base, and it's a call to the 1% to see how much their fortune is due to circumstance. It's also a call to the 99% to avoid wealth bashing, and starting looking to create alliances.

Collins is in Rochester on Monday, and he's our guest in the first hour.