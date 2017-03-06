Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Chuck Collins on his new book, "Born On Third Base"
Chuck Collins was 26 years old when he decided to give away his half-million-dollar family inheritance. He's the grandson of Oscar Mayer, and Chuck felt that he was getting too easy a ride through life.
In the several decades since then, Chuck has become a leading voice in debates about equality. That includes taxes, equal opportunity, privilege, and more. His new book is called Born On Third Base, and it's a call to the 1% to see how much their fortune is due to circumstance. It's also a call to the 99% to avoid wealth bashing, and starting looking to create alliances.
Collins is in Rochester on Monday, and he's our guest in the first hour.