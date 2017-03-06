© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Chuck Collins on his new book, "Born On Third Base"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 6, 2017 at 2:30 PM EST
Chuck Collins was 26 years old when he decided to give away his half-million-dollar family inheritance. He's the grandson of Oscar Mayer, and Chuck felt that he was getting too easy a ride through life.

In the several decades since then, Chuck has become a leading voice in debates about equality. That includes taxes, equal opportunity, privilege, and more. His new book is called Born On Third Base, and it's a call to the 1% to see how much their fortune is due to circumstance. It's also a call to the 99% to avoid wealth bashing, and starting looking to create alliances.

Collins is in Rochester on Monday, and he's our guest in the first hour.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
