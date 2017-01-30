Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Art as a tool for social change
How can art be used as a tool to inspire change? We discuss how visual and performance art, satire, and other forms of creative expression can raise awareness of social and political issues. Our guests:
- Allison Roberts, artist and co-founder of Impact Interactive
- Dick Roberts, artist and former political cartoonist for the Democrat and Chronicle
- Jonathan Ntheketha, actor, performance educator with Impact Interactive, and senior assistant director of the Multicultural Center for Academic Success in RIT's Division for Diversity and Inclusion
- Arleen Thaler, socially-engaged photojournalist