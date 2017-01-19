Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The questions that are still unanswered as the GOP moves to repeal the ACA
Republicans are rapidly preparing to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Donald Trump said this week that it would be replaced with a program that would cover all Americans at a lower cost. Assuming this is impossible, there are significant questions about what the replacement for the ACA will be.
Our panel discusses what they know, what they don't, and what they think the big questions are regarding the next iteration of American health care. WXXI health reporter and producer Karen Shakerdge helps lead the discussion, along with our panel:
- Dr. David Topa, pediatrician at Pittsford Pediatric Associates
- Andrew Graupman, archaeologist concerned about losing health insurance
- Dr. Brendan O'Connor, primary care physician at Unity Family Medicine at Chili Center