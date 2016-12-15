Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Bello, Marianetti spar over budget decisions
Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello is not happy that the Republican-led county legislature stripped out funding for a proposed downtown DMV location. Bello says the anti-poverty initiative has shown how important it is to offer services to city residents related to transportation. Republicans have said their decision was based on providing more funding for child care services. Bello and Monroe County Legislature Majority Leader Brian Marianetti (R-Greece) are in studio to debate.