© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Todd Stahl and his American Voices project

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 13, 2016 at 2:54 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Local artist Todd Stahl had no idea that when he set out on a new project in 2015, it would feel so poignant when it finally debuted shortly after the presidential election. Stahl wanted to capture portraits of fifteen Americans who, in his words, "have risen up to express their personal vision and to fight for what they saw as progress." Some of the names are known in every household: Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Jr., Robert F Kennedy, Eleanor Roosevelt. Some are names that are not quite as well known: Jean-Michel Basquiat, John Muir. We'll discuss why this show has become powerful at this American moment.

In studio:

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson