Connections: Todd Stahl and his American Voices project

Local artist Todd Stahl had no idea that when he set out on a new project in 2015, it would feel so poignant when it finally debuted shortly after the presidential election. Stahl wanted to capture portraits of fifteen Americans who, in his words, "have risen up to express their personal vision and to fight for what they saw as progress." Some of the names are known in every household: Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Jr., Robert F Kennedy, Eleanor Roosevelt. Some are names that are not quite as well known: Jean-Michel Basquiat, John Muir. We'll discuss why this show has become powerful at this American moment.

