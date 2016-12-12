© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Is there something wrong with the lyrics in a classic Christmas song?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 12, 2016 at 3:23 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We look at several ways we might be doing Christmas wrong -- but we might not! We start with Lydia Liza and Josiah Lemanski, music artists who just released a new version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

This version includes the lyrics "I really can't stay / Baby I'm fine with that" and "I ought to say no / You reserve the right to say no." Liza said the classic version bothers her, given the woman's questioning of what's in her drink, and her inability to leave when she says she wants to. So, is the original version too ambiguous about sexual assault? Or is that misreading it?

And say, what about "Santa Claus is Coming to Town?" "He sees you when you're sleeping?" Do we want our kids growing up in fear of the ever-present NSA?

Finally, we discuss the psychology of Santa Claus. Specifically, we engage in a serious exploration of whether it's damaging to tell kids that Santa Claus will give gifts to all kids -- even kids in poverty. Does that untruth lead kids to think kids in poverty are magically taken care of? Does the lie of Santa Claus allow for magic, or can it lead to long-term harm? Our guests:

  • Lydia Liza, singer/songwriter
  • Josiah Lemanski, singer/songwriter
  • Eric Caine, chair of the department of psychiatry at the University of Rochester

Tags

Arts & LifeLying1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More