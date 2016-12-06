Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Democrats From The Monroe County Legislature Discuss County Business
Last week we sat down with Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo; now we sit down with two of the leading Democrats from the Monroe County Legislature.
Cindy Kaleh and Jim Sheppard discuss a range of issues related to county business: the budget; the recent hiring of a new leader for COMIDA; and more.