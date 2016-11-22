Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Nature Deficit Disorder
Are American children suffering from Nature Deficit Disorder? That term has gained currency over the past decade, and a number of local parents and professionals feel it's on the mark. So what is it? Broadly speaking, it's a deficit from interaction with the outside world.
Our guests go beyond that simple definition to discuss how education plays a role. In studio:
- Lindsay Cray, CEO of Earthworks Institute
- Evan Lowenstein, communications and special events/projects coordinator for the City of Rochester Public Market
- Amy Jeary, director and teacher at Wren's Nest Waldorf Preschool
- Jen Green, Ph.D. student in teaching and curriculum at the University of Rochester