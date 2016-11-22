© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Nature Deficit Disorder

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 22, 2016 at 5:10 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Are American children suffering from Nature Deficit Disorder? That term has gained currency over the past decade, and a number of local parents and professionals feel it's on the mark. So what is it? Broadly speaking, it's a deficit from interaction with the outside world. 

Our guests go beyond that simple definition to discuss how education plays a role. In studio:

  • Lindsay Cray, CEO of Earthworks Institute
  • Evan Lowenstein, communications and special events/projects coordinator for the City of Rochester Public Market
  • Amy Jeary, director and teacher at Wren's Nest Waldorf Preschool
  • Jen Green, Ph.D. student in teaching and curriculum at the University of Rochester

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
