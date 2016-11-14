Connections: Rochester Reviews Its Nuisance Abatement System

The City of Rochester is taking a look at its Nuisance Abatement point system. What does that mean? We explain with our guest, former Mayor Bill Johnson, whose company is conducting the review.

Nuisance Abatement has been controversial in New York City, where critics say it's abused. The law was designed there to shut down drug operations and other criminal enterprises, but reporting by ProPublica showed that residents were getting kicked out of their homes without a chance to defend themselves in court.

Former Mayor Johnson also spends some time discussing his thoughts on last week's election.