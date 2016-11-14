© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Rochester Reviews Its Nuisance Abatement System

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 14, 2016 at 7:10 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The City of Rochester is taking a look at its Nuisance Abatement point system. What does that mean? We explain with our guest, former Mayor Bill Johnson, whose company is conducting the review.

Nuisance Abatement has been controversial in New York City, where critics say it's abused. The law was designed there to shut down drug operations and other criminal enterprises, but reporting by ProPublica showed that residents were getting kicked out of their homes without a chance to defend themselves in court.

Former Mayor Johnson also spends some time discussing his thoughts on last week's election.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson