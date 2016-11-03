Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Writers & Books' Debut Novel Series Welcomes Garth Greenwell And Hannah Tennant-Moore
We talk to the two authors selected for this year’s Debut Novel Series at Writers & Books. Garth Greenwell and Hannah Tennant-Moore have both crafted stories around protagonists with self-destructive tendencies, who search for identity through relationships.
We talk to the authors about their craft, how their lives influenced their work, and the challenges of the publishing world. Our guests:
- Garth Greenwell, author of What Belongs to You
- Hannah Tennant-Moore, author of Wreck and Order
- Karen vanMeenen, director of special projects at Writers & Books