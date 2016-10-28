© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Youth Vote

Election Day is less than two weeks away, and while much is in question, one thing is indisputable: millennials could be a deciding factor in this year’s presidential race…if they vote. A Gallup poll found that only 47 percent of Americans age 18 to 34 say they will definitely cast their ballot on November 8. Why aren’t more millennials expected at the polls? Is it about the candidates, or the issues, or the outreach? And how have (or how will) so-called “millennial movements” impact the youth vote? We address all of these issues with our guests:

  • Dr. Ruth Milkman, distinguished professor of sociology, CUNY Graduate Center
  • Illy Ali, bartender at Turcott’s Taproom
  • Jessica Lewis, principal publicist and owner of LáLew Public Relations
  • Hoody Miller, youth educator and garden manager for the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
  • BJ Scanlon, local Democratic activist

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
