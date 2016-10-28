© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: New Screen Time Recommendations For Children

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published October 28, 2016 at 3:43 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We're living in an evolving technology landscape where it may sometimes seem like you can’t escape the glow of a screen. What does this mean for children?

More than 92 percent of kids have used a mobile device as early as four months old. While educational media has its benefits, too much screen time – especially of non-educational media – can have negative effects on kids' health and development.

So how much media exposure is safe for babies, toddlers, tweens, and teens? The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new screen time recommendations and a Family Media Use Plan. We break them down, talk about the effects screen time has on kids, and answer your questions. Our guests:

  • Dr. Elizabeth Murray, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Dr. Heidi Connolly, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Celeste Barkley, lead organizer for The Children’s Agenda

Tags

Arts & Lifemedia1
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More