Connections: New Screen Time Recommendations For Children

We're living in an evolving technology landscape where it may sometimes seem like you can’t escape the glow of a screen. What does this mean for children?

More than 92 percent of kids have used a mobile device as early as four months old. While educational media has its benefits, too much screen time – especially of non-educational media – can have negative effects on kids' health and development.

So how much media exposure is safe for babies, toddlers, tweens, and teens? The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new screen time recommendations and a Family Media Use Plan. We break them down, talk about the effects screen time has on kids, and answer your questions. Our guests: