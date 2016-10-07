© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Should Newspapers Endorse Political Candidates?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 7, 2016 at 5:48 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Should newspapers make political endorsements? While endorsing candidates has been a long-held tradition for many newspapers, this year’s presidential election has reignited the debate about the role of editorial boards.

Dozens of publications -- including some Republican-leaning papers -- have endorsed Hillary Clinton. Far fewer have endorsed Donald Trump. USA Today, which has never before endorsed a presidential candidate, published an anti-endorsement of Trump. But how much influence do endorsements (or anti-endorsements) have in shaping voters’ opinions?

We examine the ethics of endorsements and the role of newspapers in American politics. Our guests:

  • Julie Philipp, senior engagement editor for the Democrat and Chronicle
  • Sean Carroll, executive producer for 13WHAM-TV
  • Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian and the Wyoming County Free Press

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
