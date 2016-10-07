Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Should Newspapers Endorse Political Candidates?
Should newspapers make political endorsements? While endorsing candidates has been a long-held tradition for many newspapers, this year’s presidential election has reignited the debate about the role of editorial boards.
Dozens of publications -- including some Republican-leaning papers -- have endorsed Hillary Clinton. Far fewer have endorsed Donald Trump. USA Today, which has never before endorsed a presidential candidate, published an anti-endorsement of Trump. But how much influence do endorsements (or anti-endorsements) have in shaping voters’ opinions?
We examine the ethics of endorsements and the role of newspapers in American politics. Our guests:
- Julie Philipp, senior engagement editor for the Democrat and Chronicle
- Sean Carroll, executive producer for 13WHAM-TV
- Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian and the Wyoming County Free Press