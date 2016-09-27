© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Design For Democracy And Avoiding Another Florida 2000

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 27, 2016 at 4:46 PM EDT
In 2000, Florida's now-infamous "butterfly ballot" caused confusion among voters who weren't entirely sure whom they were voting for. The dizzying design was a mess, and it sparked a kind of movement in design.

Marcia Lausen took the opportunity to not only offer a better design concept for ballots; she wanted to redesign democracy to better serve citizens. The result is a book called Design for Democracy, which provides a template for ballots, registration forms, posters and signs, and more.

So have we put these safeguards in place, or is another Florida possible? Lausen joins us to discuss her work, and her visit to RIT for their series on design conversations.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
