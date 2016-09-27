Connections: Design For Democracy And Avoiding Another Florida 2000

In 2000, Florida's now-infamous "butterfly ballot" caused confusion among voters who weren't entirely sure whom they were voting for. The dizzying design was a mess, and it sparked a kind of movement in design.

Marcia Lausen took the opportunity to not only offer a better design concept for ballots; she wanted to redesign democracy to better serve citizens. The result is a book called Design for Democracy, which provides a template for ballots, registration forms, posters and signs, and more.

So have we put these safeguards in place, or is another Florida possible? Lausen joins us to discuss her work, and her visit to RIT for their series on design conversations.