Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What Makes For An Effective Debater?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 26, 2016 at 2:39 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will face one another in the first of three presidential debates Monday night. If you’ve already made up your mind regarding your vote in the election, you might be surprised that these events could determine the outcome, but they certainly could. Longtime political analyst and strategist Matthew Dowd says that from here on out, the polls will be influenced by only two things: major external events, and the debates.

In advance of the first debate, we focus on what makes for an effective debater. Our guests:

  • Sandy Foster, debate coach, and history faculty at The Harley School
  • Ben Plotnik '17, member of the debate team at The Harley School
  • Sebastien Lazardeux, professor in St. John Fisher College’s Political Science Department

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
