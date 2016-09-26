Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What Makes For An Effective Debater?
Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will face one another in the first of three presidential debates Monday night. If you’ve already made up your mind regarding your vote in the election, you might be surprised that these events could determine the outcome, but they certainly could. Longtime political analyst and strategist Matthew Dowd says that from here on out, the polls will be influenced by only two things: major external events, and the debates.
In advance of the first debate, we focus on what makes for an effective debater. Our guests:
- Sandy Foster, debate coach, and history faculty at The Harley School
- Ben Plotnik '17, member of the debate team at The Harley School
- Sebastien Lazardeux, professor in St. John Fisher College’s Political Science Department