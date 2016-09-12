Connections: What's Next For The Republican Primary In The 133rd State Assembly District?

We discuss what's next for the Republican primary in the 133rd State Assembly District after the death of Assemblyman Bill Nojay. Nojay was pursuing re-election when he died by suicide last week.

His challenger in the Republican primary is Rick Milne, Mayor of Honeoye Falls. Milne will not automatically be granted a spot on the ballot in November. Instead, Nojay's name will remain on the primary ballot, and if he wins, the party chairs will select a candidate to replace him in the November election.

We talk to Milne about how the race will move forward, his campaign, and his thoughts on the tragedy.