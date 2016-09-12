© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What's Next For The Republican Primary In The 133rd State Assembly District?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 12, 2016 at 3:28 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We discuss what's next for the Republican primary in the 133rd State Assembly District after the death of Assemblyman Bill Nojay. Nojay was pursuing re-election when he died by suicide last week.

His challenger in the Republican primary is Rick Milne, Mayor of Honeoye Falls. Milne will not automatically be granted a spot on the ballot in November. Instead, Nojay's name will remain on the primary ballot, and if he wins, the party chairs will select a candidate to replace him in the November election.

We talk to Milne about how the race will move forward, his campaign, and his thoughts on the tragedy.

