© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Child Care Subsidies As A Business Investment

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 7, 2016 at 5:03 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Over the past 15 years, the number of Monroe County children benefiting from child care subsidies has fallen substantially. Today, we take a look at what that means from a business standpoint. It might seem crude, but it turns out there's a direct relationship between child care funding and the success of the local business community.

That subject is the specialty of Rob Grunewald, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He's in Rochester as a guest speaker, and he's one of our guests on Connections:

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More