Connections: Proxima Centauri B

Good news: we've found the future home of Earthlings. At least, that's what the headlines seem to indicate: an Earth-like planet discovered, and it's not far away! We can get there, and it's rocky and might be able to sustain water!

But is Proxima Centauri B deserving of this kind of publicity? What can we know about this alien world, and what questions remain unanswered? Our guest, University of Rochester astrophysicist and NPR contributor Adam Frank, helps us understand.