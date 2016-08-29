© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Proxima Centauri B

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 29, 2016 at 3:31 PM EDT
Good news: we've found the future home of Earthlings. At least, that's what the headlines seem to indicate: an Earth-like planet discovered, and it's not far away! We can get there, and it's rocky and might be able to sustain water!

But is Proxima Centauri B deserving of this kind of publicity? What can we know about this alien world, and what questions remain unanswered? Our guest, University of Rochester astrophysicist and NPR contributor Adam Frank, helps us understand. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
