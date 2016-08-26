© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Building A School From Scratch

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 26, 2016 at 2:40 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What does it take to start a school from scratch... when you don't have a big pot of money? Joel Helfrich has a vision for the Rochester River School, based on humane education. But he's found some roadblocks, and has had to go a route he didn't expect at the outset: charter school. We'll discuss the process, his vision for the school, and how he's trying to build support. Our guests:

  • Joel Helfrich, Rochester River School
  • David Hursh, professor in the Warner School of Education, University of Rochester

 

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationSchools1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson