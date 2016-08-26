Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Building A School From Scratch
What does it take to start a school from scratch... when you don't have a big pot of money? Joel Helfrich has a vision for the Rochester River School, based on humane education. But he's found some roadblocks, and has had to go a route he didn't expect at the outset: charter school. We'll discuss the process, his vision for the school, and how he's trying to build support. Our guests:
- Joel Helfrich, Rochester River School
- David Hursh, professor in the Warner School of Education, University of Rochester