Connections: Building A School From Scratch

What does it take to start a school from scratch... when you don't have a big pot of money? Joel Helfrich has a vision for the Rochester River School, based on humane education. But he's found some roadblocks, and has had to go a route he didn't expect at the outset: charter school. We'll discuss the process, his vision for the school, and how he's trying to build support. Our guests:

Joel Helfrich, Rochester River School

David Hursh, professor in the Warner School of Education, University of Rochester