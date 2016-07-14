Connections: The Future Of The Buffalo Bills In Western New York

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has once again raised the issue of the a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Goodell recently called it a "need." But Bills' ownership has pushed back a bit, saying they'll make decisions on their own timeline, not the league's.

What if the league wants to move the team, without a revenue-machine stadium? What if the league pushes the Bills to ask taxpayers to foot the bill? Recent sports stadiums have run tabs past a billion dollars. We discuss the costs and benefits, while looking at the team's options, with our panel. Our guests: