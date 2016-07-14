Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Future Of The Buffalo Bills In Western New York
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has once again raised the issue of the a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Goodell recently called it a "need." But Bills' ownership has pushed back a bit, saying they'll make decisions on their own timeline, not the league's.
What if the league wants to move the team, without a revenue-machine stadium? What if the league pushes the Bills to ask taxpayers to foot the bill? Recent sports stadiums have run tabs past a billion dollars. We discuss the costs and benefits, while looking at the team's options, with our panel. Our guests:
- Toby Motyka, weekend sports anchor for 13WHAM News
- Chuck Wade, vice president and financial adviser for Brighton Securities
- James Brown, Bills fan
- Lindsay Nabozny, Bills fan