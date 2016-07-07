© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing Parent Shaming

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 7, 2016 at 3:15 PM EDT
The parents of a toddler that got into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo have taken a remarkable level of criticism and abuse since the incident. And that has sparked a discussion about parent shaming: why are we so quick to judge the actions of other parents? Why do we assume certain things couldn't happen to us? Parent shaming extends to discussions over breast feeding, school choice, even how kids are born.

Our panel discusses how to help parents make the best choices while making sure the "Mommy Wars" don't escalate. Our guests:

