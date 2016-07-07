Connections: Discussing Parent Shaming

The parents of a toddler that got into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo have taken a remarkable level of criticism and abuse since the incident. And that has sparked a discussion about parent shaming: why are we so quick to judge the actions of other parents? Why do we assume certain things couldn't happen to us? Parent shaming extends to discussions over breast feeding, school choice, even how kids are born.

