Connections: Discussing Parent Shaming
The parents of a toddler that got into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo have taken a remarkable level of criticism and abuse since the incident. And that has sparked a discussion about parent shaming: why are we so quick to judge the actions of other parents? Why do we assume certain things couldn't happen to us? Parent shaming extends to discussions over breast feeding, school choice, even how kids are born.
Our panel discusses how to help parents make the best choices while making sure the "Mommy Wars" don't escalate. Our guests:
- Sara Treadwell, mother and spiritual healer
- Emily Horowitz, mother of two, psychotherapist practitioner and supervisor, and founder of Parenting Village
- Sally Parrott Ashbrook, mother and board-certified lactation consultant at Nourish Breastfeeding Support
- Patrick Boswell, father, birth doula, and member of the Doula Cooperative of Rochester